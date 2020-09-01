Lawan says NASS won’t tolerate disrespect from Buhari’s appointees any longer

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that disrespect by President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees would no longer be tolerated by the National Assembly.

Lawan stated this on Monday in Abuja while responding to questions from State House correspondents soon after Buhari inaugurated the Executive, Legislative Party Consultative Council at the Presidential Villa.

He was asked to react to recent incidents where some appointees of the president, including some ministers and heads of government agencies, shouted, walked out and committed some acts amounting to disrespect during engagements with the federal lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Buhari warns ministers, others against disrespecting National Assembly

Lawan said, “Coming to your second-leg of the question that recently we had some appointees on the executive side walking out or maybe saying things, I believe that that should be the end of it; we believe that we should work together.

“For us in the National Assembly, I think what has happened has happened and I pray that nobody goes to the National Assembly to do the kind of things that some people did before because that will be disrespecting the President and, of course, abuse of the National Assembly and we are not going to tolerate that.”

He noted that President Buhari had also declared that he would not accept or tolerate any of his appointees disrespecting the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions