Court dismisses Mailafia's bid to stop police investigation | Ripples Nigeria

A State High Court in Jos, has dismissed the application of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who sought to stop the Nigeria Police Force from investigating him.

The Police Force through the Force Criminal Investigations Department is investigating Mailafia in a matter which is also being investigated by the Department of State Security (DSS).

It would be recalled that Dr. Mailafia in a radio interview in Lagos on 9th August, 2020, made some allegations which bordered on internal security, alleging that a sitting Governor in one of the northern states was a commander of the Boko Haram terror group.

Ruling on the application on Tuesday, Justice Arum Ashom of High Court 5, Jos dismissed the application for lacking in merit.

According to the Police, they are “investigating a case in which your name featured prominently.”

But on receiving a letter of invitation, Mailafia’s legal team led by Pius Akubo (SAN) approached the court seeking a judicial pronouncement on the letter as they described the invitation as an intimidation, harassment, persecution and witch hunt.

But Justice Ashom noted that the Police also have the right to investigate Mailafia even though the DSS is doing same.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

