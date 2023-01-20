Buhari to visit Lagos next week

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on a two-day working visit to the state next week.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, said the president would be in the state from January 23 to 24.

Buhari, according to him, will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Imota Rice Mill, and the Blue Line Rail project during the visit.

He will also commission a private sector project, the MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa, the 18.7-kilometre six-lane rigid-pavement in Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway, and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

Omotoso said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked us to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari will be on a two-day working visit to our dear state. This will be Mr. President’s first official visit to Lagos State since the assumption of office by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat in May 2019.



“It is a visit where Mr. President will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand and commission the life-changing and people-oriented projects undertaken by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration.

“The projects are the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a symbol of a good working relationship between the public and private sectors; the 32-metric tonnes per hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world; the 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.”

