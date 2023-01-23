Politics
Buhari to visit Senegal for international confab on agriculture
President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to Senegal from Lagos on Tuesday to attend the 2nd edition of Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.
The summit, which is hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), will hold under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”
A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Monday, said the conference was convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank (AfDB).
The summit is aimed at creating favourable conditions toward achieving food security in Africa.
It will also feature meetings to be built on agreements on the delivery of food and agricultural products in African countries.
Given the rate of hungry people in Africa, the summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State and Government, Ministers of Finance and Agriculture as well as several global development partners, is focused on commitments to eradicate hunger in the continent by 2030.
The President’s delegation is made up of Ministers and top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
President Buhari, according to the statement, is expected back in the country on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
