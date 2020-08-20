Buhari’ll end fuel importation in Nigeria —Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has assured of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to end fuel importation in Nigeria.

The minister gave the assurance when he inspected the Azikel Hydro-Skimming Refinery in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Wednesday.

The refinery, which is about 75 per cent completed and expected to process 12,000 barrels of crude per day, is the first hydro-skimming private modular refinery in Nigeria. It is being built by businessman, Azibapu Eruani.

A statement by the spokesperson for the company, Austin Ebipade in Abuja, said Sylva assured that the modular refinery would facilitate the Federal Government’s goal of making sure Nigeria attained self-sufficiency in the production of refined crude oil.

Sylva maintained that the Buhari administration was making every effort to reverse Nigeria’s status as a net importer of petrol.

He said this informed the reason the government continued to support the setting up of modular refineries to boost indigenous production.

