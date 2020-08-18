It’s official! Diri files appeal against tribunal’s nullification of Bayelsa guber election

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Tuesday, appealed the state election petition tribunal’s nullification of last year’s governorship election in the state.

The panel on Monday nullified the November 16, 2019 election that produced Diri as governor and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll within 90 days.

The tribunal gave the verdict in a petition filed by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) and its candidate, King George, who challenged their unlawful exclusion from the election.

In a suit filed by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), the governor filed a notice of appeal containing 11 grounds at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, contending that the judges who delivered the tribunal’s majority judgment erred in law.

He urged the court to set aside the majority judgment and affirm Justice Sirajo’s minority judgment of the tribunal.

Diri argued that the tribunal erred in law when it held that ANDP’s petition was not statute-barred.

