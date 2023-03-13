Call banks to order, Gov Adeleke tells CBN as rejection of old notes persists

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has challenged Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, to call commercial banks to order.

Despite the Supreme Court order validating old naira notes till December 31 of this year, a number of commercial banks had refused to dispense and recieve the notes.

This development has continued to wreak serious havoc on survival of individuals and on businesses of Nigerians.

However, Governor Chukwuma Soludo had earlier on Monday, said the apex financial institution had reportedly directed commercial banks to dispense and recieve the notes.

Soludo, who said Emefiele gave the directive at Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, told residents in the state to continue to transact their businesses with the old naira notes and to report banks that refuse to accept the notes to authorities.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, Adeleke lamented the pains and suffering of residents occasioned by the development.

The Governor thus called on the apex bank to direct all the commercial banks operating in the state to correct the errors.

“If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing old notes for withdrawal. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop”, Adeleke added.

