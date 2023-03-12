News
Osun APC accuses Adeleke of inconsistency in take-off of University of Ilesa
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke, of inconsistency towards the full take-off of the recently established University of Ilesa.
Adeleke had, on Friday, after an on-the-spot assessment of the facilities at the upgraded College of Education, Ilesa, assured that the university had come to stay as he was only making efforts to ensure that the institution gets a proper and sustainable takeoff.
But the APC, in a statement in Oshogbo on Saturday by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said Adeleke was only playing politics with the take-off of the institution.
The opposition party noted that the haphazard manner with which the Governor reversed earlier policies on the take-off of the institution and other projects embarked on by the administration of Gboyega Oyetola, was an indication that he was not sincere about the projects.
READ ALSO:Stop listening to whispering devils, Gov Adeleke berates Oyetola over vow to reclaim mandate
“I wonder why policy somersault has become the hallmark of the Adeleke administration? How can a governor in a supposedly democratic dispensation dish out policy statements like a military dictator?” Lawal said.
“The haphazard manner with which Adeleke reversed his earlier policies on the take-off of the Ilesa University (IU) and the Ilesa Water Project is an indication that he is not sincere as he is out to swindle the populace and obtain their votes under false pretence in the Saturday’s election across the state.
“All the indigenes of Osun State, wherever they may be, must not cease to offer prayer to God Almighty to deliver us from the ‘kick-and-push’ governor whose trademark is a constant policy somersault,” the APC chieftain said.
