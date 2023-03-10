APC NWC to meet Tinubu, new NASS members Monday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) will meet with the new National Assembly members elected on the party’s platform on Monday.

The party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, who disclosed this in a notice on Friday night, said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, would be at the meeting.

The meeting, according to him, will take place at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, at 2:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: PHOTONEWS: Tinubu, APC NWC, PCC, governors meet

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had during the week presented the certificates of return to the over 400 lawmakers elected in the February 25 election.

The APC retained control of the parliament with 57 senators and 162 members in the House of Representatives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now