Cameroonian startup, Taaply, closes $500k from US investors

A Cameroonian digital solution startup, Taaply, has announced closing a $500k funding round from US investors.

The development was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Following the raiser, the digital solution company has released a new app as well as upgraded its website to enhance services.

The new raiser and platform upgrade followed a 2021 Ripples Nigeria report on the startup launch as a venture focusing on digitising business cards in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions in Africa.

Commenting on the new and improved website features, Taaply noted that the products would help customers further digitalize and manage their social and professional connections while effectively revolutionizing the customers data sharing experience.

In addition, Ripples Nigeria gathered that Taaply has rebranded its logo, colors, cards and packaging to a more esthetic look and feel.

