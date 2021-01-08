LATEST TECH NEWS: WhatsApp gives users ultimatum to accept new policy. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 8, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. WhatsApp gives users ultimatum to accept new policy

Facebook-owned messenger, Whatsapp, has reportedly given users an ultimatum to accent to its new privacy policy.

The social messenger app, with 2 billion users, had earlier revamped its privacy policy where it requested users to agree to share their personal data with the social network.

According to the social media company, users’ failure to consent to the new development will lead to the delete of their accounts.

Since the public announcement, the requirement is being delivered through an in-app alert directing users to agree to sweeping changes in the WhatsApp terms of service.

Recall that shortly after Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion seven years ago (2014), its developers built state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption into the messaging app.

In 2016, however, WhatsApp gave users a one-time ability to opt out of having account data turned over to Facebook, a close policy to the new one.

With the new policy, users can no longer choose but give the company right should they want to keep their account.

Tech Trivia:

Which tech company changed its motto to “Do the right thing” in 2015?

A. PayPal

B. Google

C. Twitter

D. Facebook

Answer: See end of post.

2. Cameroon’s Taaply launches to digitise business cards

Taaply, a Cameroonian startup has launched venture to focus on digitising business cards in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions in Africa.

Although, initially founded in the United States (US), Taaply relocated to Cameroon in August 2020, creating a plastic card that stores all a user’s business and personal information in one place.

According to reviews, the business cards can easily be updated as many times as possible, removing the need for multiple unnecessarily paper business cards.

Today, users can update their card by downloading and updating the Taaply app on Android or iOS.

Speaking on its traction to newsmen, the startup noted that it already has over 400 paying customers, and plans on moving into more new markets this year.

3. Nawah Scientific secures $1m pre-Series A funding round

Towards helping it further expand its capabilities and move into new verticals, Egyptian startup Nawah Scientific, a platform for the outsourcing of scientific services and research experiments, has secured a second pre-Series A funding round.

The raiser, worth US$1 million, was led by Egypt Ventures, an Egyptian government-backed fund and one of Nawah’s early investors.

Also, the raiser features the newly launched Alexandria Fund (AF), Cairo Angels, Alex Angels and Hult Alumni Angels, as well as several international angels.

Founded six years ago (2015), Nawah Scientific is an online platform that receives experiment requests, collects samples, conducts tests and returns results digitally.

According to the board, it aims to enable scientists to conduct higher quality research, regardless of their location and owned lab facilities.

Tech Trivia Answer: Google

As you likely know, the phrase “Don’t be evil” was the company’s motto for about 15 years from around 2000.

However, Google changed the motto to “Do the right thing” in October 2015 after corporate restructuring under the new conglomerate Alphabet Inc.

