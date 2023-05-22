Users to edit sent messages as WhatsApp introduces new feature

WhatsApp, the centralized instant messaging platform owned by the United States tech conglomerate, Meta, has introduced a new feature that enable users to edit messages several minutes after they had been sent.

Chief Executive Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The feature which allows users to edit their messages at least 15 minutes after pressing the “send” button will come into effect in the coming weeks.

Zuckerberg said: “For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats.

“All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

“This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.”

