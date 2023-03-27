CBN increases loans to govt by N3.77trn in two months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that its loans to government have increased by N3.77 trillion during the first two months of 2023

Ripples Nigeria obtained CBN’s latest data on “Money and Credit Statistics,” which captures the development.

According to the data, the total credit from CBN to the government stood at N28.43 trillion at the end of February 2023. In January, the credit to the government (net) was N26.63 trillion, an increase from N24.65 trillion in December 2022.

This indicates that the government received N1.9 trillion in credit from CBN in January and N1.8 trillion in February.

The apex bank was under severe criticism last year over the ‘illegal’ funding of the FG through ways and means that contravene the provision of the CBN Act 2007.

Read also:Naira appreciates at official market as CBN disburses more cash to banks

Section 38 of the CBN Act, 2007 states, “The Bank may grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the Bank may determine.

“The total amount of such advances outstanding shall not at any time exceed five percent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the Federal Government.

Despite concerns from economists and experts regarding the outstanding loans, the government has consistently borrowed from the CBN.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now