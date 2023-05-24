CBN revokes licences of 132 microfinance banks (See full list)

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has approved the cancellation of licences issued to 132 microfinance banks operating in Nigeria.

Emefele approved their revocation on Monday, according to a statement released by the CBN on Tuesday, as the financial regulator clamps down on microfinance banks that are not complying with the apex bank’s regulation and requirements of their licence.

Giving reasons for the withdrawal of their licences, CBN said: they “ceased to carry on, in Nigeria, the type of business for which their licences were issued for a continuous period of 6 months.

“failed to fulfil or comply with the conditions subject to which their licences were granted,” CBN said, adding that the microfinance banks also “failed to comply with the obligations imposed upon them by the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5.

“NOW THEREFORE, I, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, CON, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 12 of BOFIA 2020, Act No.5, hereby revoke the licences of the Microfinance Banks”

List of Microfinance Banks CBN Revoke Their Licences

1. ATLAS MICROFINANCE BANK

2. BLUEWHALES MICROFINANCE BANK

3. EVEREST MICROFINANCE BANK

4. IGANGAN MICROFINANCE BANK

5. MAINSAIL MICROFINANCE BANK

6. MERIT MICROFINANCE BANK

7. MINNA MICROFINANCE BANK

8. MUSHARAKA MICROFINANCE BANK

9. NOPOV MICROFINANCE BANK

10. OHON MICROFINANCE BANK

11. PREMIUM MICROFINANCE BANK

12. ROYAL MICROFINANCE BANK

13. STATESMAN MICROFINANCE BANK

14. SUISSE MICROFINANCE BANK

15. VIBRANT MICROFINANCE BANK

16. VIRTUE MICROFINANCE BANK

17. ZAMARE MICROFINANCE BANK

18. NORTH CAPITAL MICROFINANCE BANK

19. CHIDERA MICROFINANCE BANK

20. EXCELLENT MICROFINANCE BANK

21. NI’IMA MICROFINANCE BANK

22. COSMOPOLITAN MICROFINANCE BANK

23. PROGRESSIVE LINK MICROFINANCE BANK

24. TRUST ONE (FOMERLY DESMONARCHY)

25. EKUOMBE MICROFINANCE BANK

26. FIRST INDEX MICROFINANCE BANK

27. OLA MICROFINANCE BANK

28. ULI MICROFINANCE BANK

29. VERDANT MICROFINANCE BANK

30. AGULERI MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

To check the remaining 102 banks, click this link.

