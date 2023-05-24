Business
CBN revokes licences of 132 microfinance banks (See full list)
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has approved the cancellation of licences issued to 132 microfinance banks operating in Nigeria.
Emefele approved their revocation on Monday, according to a statement released by the CBN on Tuesday, as the financial regulator clamps down on microfinance banks that are not complying with the apex bank’s regulation and requirements of their licence.
Giving reasons for the withdrawal of their licences, CBN said: they “ceased to carry on, in Nigeria, the type of business for which their licences were issued for a continuous period of 6 months.
“failed to fulfil or comply with the conditions subject to which their licences were granted,” CBN said, adding that the microfinance banks also “failed to comply with the obligations imposed upon them by the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5.
“NOW THEREFORE, I, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, CON, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 12 of BOFIA 2020, Act No.5, hereby revoke the licences of the Microfinance Banks”
List of Microfinance Banks CBN Revoke Their Licences
1. ATLAS MICROFINANCE BANK
2. BLUEWHALES MICROFINANCE BANK
3. EVEREST MICROFINANCE BANK
4. IGANGAN MICROFINANCE BANK
5. MAINSAIL MICROFINANCE BANK
6. MERIT MICROFINANCE BANK
7. MINNA MICROFINANCE BANK
8. MUSHARAKA MICROFINANCE BANK
9. NOPOV MICROFINANCE BANK
10. OHON MICROFINANCE BANK
11. PREMIUM MICROFINANCE BANK
12. ROYAL MICROFINANCE BANK
13. STATESMAN MICROFINANCE BANK
14. SUISSE MICROFINANCE BANK
15. VIBRANT MICROFINANCE BANK
16. VIRTUE MICROFINANCE BANK
17. ZAMARE MICROFINANCE BANK
18. NORTH CAPITAL MICROFINANCE BANK
19. CHIDERA MICROFINANCE BANK
20. EXCELLENT MICROFINANCE BANK
21. NI’IMA MICROFINANCE BANK
22. COSMOPOLITAN MICROFINANCE BANK
23. PROGRESSIVE LINK MICROFINANCE BANK
24. TRUST ONE (FOMERLY DESMONARCHY)
25. EKUOMBE MICROFINANCE BANK
26. FIRST INDEX MICROFINANCE BANK
27. OLA MICROFINANCE BANK
28. ULI MICROFINANCE BANK
29. VERDANT MICROFINANCE BANK
30. AGULERI MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED
To check the remaining 102 banks, click this link.
