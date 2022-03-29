China missing from top spot, as data show Nigeria’s major investors by country

Nigeria in 2021 attracted $6.7 billion worth of investment from 52 countries around the world through various instruments which included, bonds, equity and trade.

Out of this amount, Mauritius, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Republic of South Africa, and Singapore were Nigeria’s top investors.

According to the Nigerian Capital Importation (Q4 2021) data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) investments from the aforementioned nations contributed more than 77% of the total.

United Kingdom led the table as investments from that country crossed over $2.28 billion.

South Africa came next with a $1.05 billion investment inflow to Nigeria, Mauritius with $690.91 million sits in third.

Netherlands and Singapore were fourth and fifth with $677.54 million and $464.40 million respectively.

China ranks 24th among the 52 countries as investments from the Asian country stood at $10.42 million.

