China mulls setting up military bases in four African countries –Report

The Peoples Republic of China is seriously considering moves to set up military bases in four African countries, a report by the US Department of Defense revealed on Sunday.

The report mentioned Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania and Angola among a dozen other countries where China is considering setting up bases.

“Beyond its current base in Djibouti, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] is very likely already considering and planning for additional overseas military logistics facilities to support naval, air, and ground forces,” the report says in part.

It further added that China has likely considered locations for military logistics facilities in Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola, and Tajikistan.

The four African governments are yet to respond to the report, with some of the countries where the bases are to be set up denying being in discussions with China.

