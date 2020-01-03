Coalition of older persons pushes for passage of bill to take care of their needs

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) is pushing for the passage of a Rights and Privileges of Older Persons Bill to take care of the needs of the senior citizens in the country.

To that end, May Ikokwu, the Secretary-General of (COSROPIN) has appealed to the National Assembly to pass the bill saying in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that it was the right of older people to be cared for by the government at all levels.

According to Ikokwu, the older person deserved to be taken care of as they were once the pillars and builders of the nation and her economy adding that ageing is inevitable, which everybody must experience.

She said; “COSROPIN would continue to advocate for improved welfare and rights within the ambit of the law. And I want to use this opportunity to saluted older persons across the country and also urge them to continue to exemplify excellence and offer advice to the younger ones.

Ikokwu further expressed hope that the future would be brighter and better for the elderly persons when they would be given attention and cared for like their colleagues in other climes.

