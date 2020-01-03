Latest Politics

PDP insists there’s a third term plot being pushed by Oshiomhole

January 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential Villa to push for the impossible third term agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The opposition party which was reacting to a statement by Oshiomhole who said that the speculation that President Buhari was planning a third term bid was the handiwork of the PDP, advised him (Oshiomhole) to stop pushing his party’s third term discourse in the public space.

In a statement issued on Friday, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said that Oshiomhole’s push for the third term agenda will not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was the governor of the state.

The PDP said; “Mr Oshiomhole should stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.

“Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much pain, abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process.

“It would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians are already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“Oshiomhole should, therefore, accept the fact that Nigerians have moved ahead towards 2023 and that the APC is not in their equation,” the statement by the PDP read in part.

