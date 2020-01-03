Justice will prevail over demolition of my family property, Saraki declares

Former Governor of Kwara State and ex-President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the demolition of his family property in Ilorin by the Kwara government.

Bukola who reacted to the demolition of the property popularly called Ile Arugbo (House for old persons), in a statement issued on Thursday, said justice shall prevail over the matter in a not too distant future.

He also used the opportunity to thank women and youths for their solidarity and genuine support as they stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force by the state government during the demolition.

Saraki said; ““Following development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women, men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family”, he said.

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future,” he added.

The development comes after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday condemned the demolition of the property belonging to Saraki, by the Kwara State government.

The party described the development as wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for crisis in the state.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the state government’s action “is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.”

