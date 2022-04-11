Continental Mills’ products contaminated, NAFDAC warns public amid recall

Some of the products of Continental Mills sold in Nigeria have been contaminated, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed.

It was gathered that a contaminated substance was found in Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, which are manufactured by Continental Mills, a U.S company, NAFDAC’s Director General, Moji Adeyeye, said on Sunday, in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The products are now being recalled after they had been distributed into the Nigerian market as some of the goods contained cable fragments, which were absorbed from the processing line.

Adeyeye, alerted the public through a statement to health providers, consumers, retailers, distributors and importers, asking for the discontinuation of the usage and sale of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

While Adeyeye noted that Nigeria hadn’t recorded any injury related to the contaminated product, she said, “NAFDAC encourages healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks.

“The public could also report any adverse effect via [email protected] or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.”

