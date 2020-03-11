Coronavirus affecting Nigeria’s main source of revenue —Buhari

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the outbreak of coronavirus also known as COVID-19 is affecting Nigeria’s main source of revenue.

President Buhari made the revelation on Tuesday while speaking on the impact of coronavirus on the nation’s revenue for the first time while receiving workers in the health sector.

While further addressing the workers in the health sector under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly Healthcare Professionals Association JOHESU and AHPA, the president appealed to them to bear with his administration in their demands as it is braced up for the challenges posed by coronavirus to the economy.

Speaking further, President Buhari assured the health workers that their demands were being looked into by the Federal Government with a view to resolving them as soon as possible.

“Your case is certainly receiving attention, but you must bear in mind the condition that the country is in now. Coronavirus is not improving matters. It is affecting what we very much depend on, the petroleum industry and therefore revenue,” he said in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari also called on the visitors to appeal to the patriotic sentiments of their members in these trying times and continue to work for further development of the country.

“So, please try and help us with your people. Let us be patriotic, let us look at the ways and means of the government and appeal for restraint…We have to emphasize that it is very important we maintain cohesion together, because if we allow sentiments or popularity to overwhelm our reasoning faculties, we will be in trouble and it will be too late for us to adjust, so please bear with us,” the President said.

