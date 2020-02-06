Coronavirus kills doctor in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday the Coronavirus has killed a Chinese doctor, Dr. Li Wenliang.

WHO, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter page expressed sadness at the doctor’s death.

It said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.”

Wenliang died on Thursday at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) room.

WHO had disclosed that as of 6.00 a.m. Geneva time on Thursday, there were 28,060 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and 564 deaths.

Outside China, 225 cases have been confirmed in 24 countries with one death.

