International Latest

Coronavirus kills doctor in China

February 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday the Coronavirus has killed a Chinese doctor, Dr. Li Wenliang.

WHO, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter page expressed sadness at the doctor’s death.

It said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.”

Wenliang died on Thursday at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) room.

READ ALSO: Ghana quarantines 2 suspected carriers of coronavirus

WHO had disclosed that as of 6.00 a.m. Geneva time on Thursday, there were 28,060 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and 564 deaths.

Outside China, 225 cases have been confirmed in 24 countries with one death.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!