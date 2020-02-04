CORONAVIRUS: Reps ‘shout down’ motion to evacuate Nigerians from China

The House of Representative on Tuesday rejected a motion to evacuate Nigerians living in China.

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the South East Asian nation, the House spokesman, Benjamin Okezie, took to the floor of the House to move a motion for government to evacuate Nigerians supposedly stranded in China.

But his colleagues did not allow him to finish moving the motion before they massively shouted him down.

The lawmakers said the motion was unnecessary because China had better facilities to handle the virus than Nigeria.

The pleas by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, for the lawmakers to calm down and allow Okezie to move his motion fell on deaf ears as the lawmakers insisted there was no need moving the motion.

When calmness eventually returned to the House, two other lawmakers, who are sponsors of the bill, declined from seconding the controversial motion.

China has been battling with Coronavirus, a deadly disease that has killed hundreds of persons in the county.

