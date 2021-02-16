Latest
Couple jailed 40 years each for N53m fraud
A couple, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick and his wife, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle, was on Monday sentenced to 40 years imprisonment each by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.
They were found guilty on all four counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence brought against them by the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
The couple, in what was regarded as a classic advance fee fraud scheme, fleeced one Dunni Olateru Olagbegi N53,713,260.00 in cash and bank transfer through a spiritual cleansing gambit in order to avoid calamitous consequence of mysterious sudden death having heard conversation by a syndicate about a Ghana- Must –Go bag stuffed with United States Dollar bills in the boot of a car. She was also tricked into bringing funds to cleanse the supposed USD bills.
The victim had sometimes in May 2013, boarded a taxi cab with three other passengers who, unknown to her, were members of a syndicate of fraudsters. As soon as she entered the vehicle, she heard the three other supposed passengers arguing about a Ghana-Must-Go bag filled with US Dollars in the boot of the car.
Moments later, one of the syndicate member told her that she must be cleansed to avert sudden and mysterious death having heard their discussion. She was taken to an unknown destination, where she subsequently started giving the defendants, and the other members of the syndicate (at large) various sums in cash and bank payment totaling N53,713,260.00 to buy instruments for the cleansing of United States Dollar notes, which she allegedly sourced from the sale of her properties in both Ibadan and Lagos.
According to a statement made available by Head, media and publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in the course of investigation, It was discovered that over N9m was paid into the second defendant, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle’s account domiciled in one of the third generation banks; apart from other funds traced to the first defendant, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick’s account.
It was also discovered that the first defendant built Victoria East Park Hotel & Suite located at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State from the proceeds of the crime.
In his judgment, Justice Abdulmalik found the couple guilty of the four-count charge and sentenced both of them to 10 years imprisonment on each of the four counts. However, while Ebiesuwa’s prison term takes effect from June 19, 2017 when he was arrested, Tinuola’s time in the Custodial Centre will start counting from May 26, 2017 when she was arrested.
The Judge also ordered that Victoria East Park Hotel & Suite, “be sold and the proceed, if not up to N53,713,260.00 be returned to the victim in the case and if it exceeds, the balance be paid into the Federal Government’s account”.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
One of the counts reads: “That you, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle and (others still at large) between 28 March,n2014 at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud did obtain by false pretense, the sum of Nine Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand, One Hundred Naira (N9,352,100.00) only, from one Dunni Olateru-Olagbegi, under the pretense that the money was to be used to purchase instrument for the cleansing of United States of American Dollar notes, which pretense you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) & (2) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2016.
D’Tigers look to continue unbeaten run as Afrobasket qualifiers resume
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers are set to file out on Wednesday in a FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against South Sudan in Monastir, Tunisia.
The Nigerian team, which grabbed three wins at the previous window over South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali in group D, will be looking to continue their unbeaten run.
In their quest to book a ticket to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship to be hosted in Rwanda, D’Tigers are ready to pick up from where they started, according to substantive coach, Mfon Udofia.
“We don’t just want to qualify, we want to qualify in style as well as ensure that we are on track for the 2020 Olympic Games preparation,” said Udofia, who is standing in for Coach Mike Brown and Alex Nwora.
“The importance of playing well and continuing our winning tradition cannot be overemphasized. Since we opened camp on Sunday, we have been perfecting our game plans while in close touch with our senior coaches who are unavoidably absent.”
Nigeria will face their South Sudan counterparts by 5:00p.m West Africa time.
Recall that in the first meeting between both teams, D’Tigers were the better side with Ike Iroegbu leading the offensive with 13pts, 8 assists, 7 rebs and a steal while Caleb Agada scored 16pts and 2 assists.
D’Tigers, who narrowly lost to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition of Afrobasket finals, are hoping to qualify and go on to win their second ever Afrobasket title.
Djokovic fights back to beat Zverev, through to Australian Open semis
Defending champion, Novak Djokovic has zoomed into the semifinal of the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a pulsating encounter.
Djokovic, who has been playing with an injury in the Melbourne event, came from behind to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (8-6) over the German sixth seed.
The Serb World number one will now face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who beat an injured Grigor Dimitrov, on Thursday.
Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, is the first man in the Open era to reach the last four on his Grand Slam debut.
Tonto Dikeh speaks on ex-husband’s marriage to PA, Rosy Meurer
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has finally reacted to the news of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill getting married to his personal assistant, Rosy Meurer.
Tonto Dikeh who ended her marriage with Churchill in 2017 explained in a post that she refuses to be livid at the news. Instead, she admonished her followers to remain positive and keep living their best life.
Tonto left this comment on her social media platform, Instagram.
The actress maintained that she is happy with her life, regardless of the negative events that are ongoing around her. The Port Harcourt-born actress stated that she wished she learnt a couple of things earlier in her life.
Here is what Tonto stated on social media;
“It’s okay for you to be angry about what happened to you, just don’t let your anger make you like the one who broke you.
Stay true to yourself.”
A lot of things I wish I knew earlier but it’s never too late to learn🌹”
Churchill had revealed on Monday that he has married Rosy Meurer. He called her ‘Mrs Churchill’ in an Instagram post celebrating her.
