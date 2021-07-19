Politics
Court grants 49 Yoruba Nation promoters bail
The Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos on Monday granted bail to 49 Yoruba Nation agitators in the state.
The members of the Yoruba separatist group were arrested during the group rally held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the Ojota area of the state on July 3.
The Communications Manager for Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Maxwell Adeleye, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the defendants were granted bail after human rights lawyers led by Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode filed a motion for their release.
Those granted bail are – Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye and Babatunde Lawal.
Others are – Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare and Oba Tajudeen Bakare.
Adeleye said each agitator was granted bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.
He said: “One of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with proof of tax payment.”
