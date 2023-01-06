Politics
Court orders arrest of PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom for alleged cheating
Mr. Emmanuel Inyama of the Wuse Chief Magistrate Court, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, for alleged cheating, The Cable reports.
Eno secured the PDP governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom after defeating a member of the House of Representatives for Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Onofiok Luke and the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East District, Bassey Albert, in the primary election held in May last year.
READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom PDP backs Gov Emmanuel’s choice of successor
The PDP candidate, according to a document seen by the newspaper, is facing charges of cheating and dishonest delivery of property in the case filed by one Edet Godwin Etim.
The magistrate issued the order to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on December 23 last year.
“You are hereby directed to arrest the said pastor Umo Bassey Eno and produce him before me,” he said.
