Court orders detention of 4 Chinese nationals for caning Kenyan worker

A court in Kenya on Monday ordered the detention of four Chinese nationals until investigations into an alleged case of assault was concluded after one of the arrested suspects was caught on camera caning a Kenyan worker under their employ.

The court ordered that the suspects be detained for three days pending investigation after a video shared by a local TV station captured one of them – reportedly a chef at a local restaurant – allegedly caning a Kenyan worker.

Kenyan police tweeted that the four Chinese nationals were working in a restaurant in the capital, Nairobi, but only one of them had a work permit.

The police had tweeted on Sunday that they had raided Chez Wou Restaurant in the suburb of Kileleshwa in the capital, Nairobi, where the four were working.

They said that only one of the Chinese nationals had a work permit.

“Eight Kenyans who work at the hotel were also escorted to Kilimani Police Station for further interrogation,” the police said.

The Chinese embassy in Kenya also tweeted that it was aware of the video and that it “supports” investigations by Kenyan authorities.

“The Embassy noticed a video clip about a Chinese chef and Kenyan colleague issued by K24 TV today. We support the Kenyan police to investigate the whole issue thoroughly according to Kenyan laws. Whoever violating the law will face the legal consequences,” the Chinese embassy noted in the tweet.

