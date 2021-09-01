News
Court orders forfeiture of house, funds belonging to Gov Abiodun’s ex-aide, Rufai, over $350k fraud
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the funds and properties traced to Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai, the suspended aide of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is currently facing charges of fraud in the United States.
The order, given by Justice Tijjani Ringim on Tuesday, was sequel to an ex parte motion filed by a counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ebuka Okongwu.
According to the order, Rufai’s property located at House 11, Omodayo Awotuga Street, Bera Estate, Chevy View, Lekki, Lagos, and funds in his accounts domiciled in two banks, are to be forfeited to the Federal Government.
In the suit filed by EFCC, the anti-graft agency joined Rufai, his firm Omo Mayodele Global Investment and one commercial bank as 1st, 2nd and third respondents.
READ ALSO: Ogun State Assembly moves to pass bill regulating activities of herdsmen
Okongwu furnished the judge with an affidavit sworn to by an EFCC investigator, Usman Abdulhamid, detailing the agency’s investigation of Rufai in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
According to the affidavit, the investigator stated that Rufai had already debauched a suspicious N29.37million in tranches of N5,000,000, N5,000,000, N2,730,000, N1,100,000, N2,040,000, N2,000,000, N2,000,000 and N5,000,000, into his accounts, warehoused in three banks.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Rufai was arrested by the FBI at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York on May 14, over his alleged involvement in a $350,000 COVID-19 unemployment fraud from Washington State Employment Security Department, in the United States.
He was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Justice Ringim in a bench ruling granted the EFCC’s order as prayed in the motion ex parte.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...