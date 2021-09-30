Metro
Court sentences ex-Navy captain to 13 years in prison for N45m fraud
Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday sentenced a retired Navy Captain, Jerry Ogbonna, to 13 years imprisonment for N45 million fraud.
The Head of Media and Publicity for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said the commission arraigned Ogbonna alongside his company, Obyke System Consult Limited, on a five-count charge of fraud.
The commission said the convicts obtained the sum of N45 million from a bank by falsely claiming that the fund represented the mobilisation fee from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).
The convict had previously appeared before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court in 2016 before the case was struck out after several attempts to have him take his plea proved abortive.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy arrests five stowaways in Lagos
The matter was subsequently re-assigned to Justice Dada while Ogbonna was arraigned on April 19, 2018.
When the trial commenced on January 14, 2019, the prosecution counsel, Anslem Ozioko, called six witnesses and tendered several pieces of evidence to prove his case against the convict.
Justice Dada found the defendant guilty on the charges and sentenced him to three years imprisonment on count one; seven years on count two and three years on count five.
She also ordered the wounding up of the company and payment of a N5 million fine by the convict.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...