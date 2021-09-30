Metro
Nigerian Navy arrests five stowaways in Lagos
The Nigerian Navy has arrested five stowaways aboard the MT JANE vessel in Lagos.
The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested by the Service patrol team on September 25.
According to him, the suspects gained access to the vessel through its rudder compartment.
The commander said: “Findings revealed that the stowaways came from different parts of the country to Lagos State with the intention of travelling to Europe.
“The suspects confessed that they had the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pastures before they were apprehended by the Nigerian Navy.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, 25 crew members with suspected stolen crude oil
“The suspects had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for further investigation and prosecution.”
Mohammed advised Nigerians to always follow due process on migration in order not to endanger their lives.
He commended the patrol team for arresting the stowaways.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...