Nigerian Navy arrests five stowaways in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested five stowaways aboard the MT JANE vessel in Lagos.

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested by the Service patrol team on September 25.

According to him, the suspects gained access to the vessel through its rudder compartment.

The commander said: “Findings revealed that the stowaways came from different parts of the country to Lagos State with the intention of travelling to Europe.

“The suspects confessed that they had the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pastures before they were apprehended by the Nigerian Navy.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, 25 crew members with suspected stolen crude oil

“The suspects had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for further investigation and prosecution.”

Mohammed advised Nigerians to always follow due process on migration in order not to endanger their lives.

He commended the patrol team for arresting the stowaways.

Join the conversation

Opinions