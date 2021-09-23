News
Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, 25 crew members with suspected stolen crude oil
The Nigerian Navy has handed over two vessels – MT Bright Hope and MV Johanna 11 – to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Bonny, Rivers State.
The vessels are arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny with 25 crew members.
The Commanding Officer of the Bonny Base, Capt. Rufus Taye Oladejo, told journalists 13 crew members were arrested onboard MT Bright Hope and 12 onboard MV Johanna 11.
According to Oladejo, MT Bright Hope was arrested along the Bonny waterways with 1,371,256 litres of stolen crude oil and 62,431 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) on September 10.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy intercepts 1,209 bags of smuggled rice, arrests three suspects in Calabar
He added that MV Johanna 11 was arrested with 394, 000 litres of product suspected to be AGO without the Navy approval on July 14.
The commandant stressed that activities of illegal refineries had reduced drastically due to the Navy synergy with other sister agencies in policing Nigeria’s waterways.
In his remarks, EFCC detective, Arasah Shaks, who received the vessels and the suspects, said the commission would commence an investigation on the matter immediately.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...