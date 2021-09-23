News
Police arrests ex-Ogun lawmaker for alleged possession of firearms, threat to life
Police on Thursday arrested a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Joseph Adegbesan, and two other persons for alleged cultism, threat to life, and unlawful possession of firearms.
The former lawmaker was arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team from Force Headquarters in Abuja following a petition sent to the police authorities by a lawmaker representing the Ijebu North ll State Constituency, Oludare Kadiri.
Kadiri, a former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, had in the petition accused Adegbesan of hiring cultists to kill him.
READ ALSO: Ogun Police announces dismissal, prosecution of three cops involved in extortion of LASU student
The other persons arrested by the police were Muibi Olufodun and one Samson.
The men, who were picked up from different parts of the state, had since been whisked to Lagos by the police.
