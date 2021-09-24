News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 24, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Gbajabiamila clueless, ready to sacrifice anything for position– IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday slammed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for comparing the group to terror organizations. Read more
2. Foreign doctors in Nigeria get salaries five times higher than local ones – Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Thursday, decried the salary disparity between foreign medical doctors and their Nigerian counterparts in some states in the country. Read more
3. Nigerian govt considers filing fresh charges against Igboho
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is considering filing a fresh action against the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho. Read more
4. Reps to investigate alleged leakage of classified security documents
The House of Representatives has stated its intention to commence investigation into the reported leakage of classified security documents to the public. Read more
5. Nigerian govt to inject more funds into infrastructural development – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday the Federal Government would release more funds for the development of the nation’s infrastructure. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 23, 2021
6. Investors gain N11bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from previous day’s loss
The Nigerian capital market rebounded on Thursday rebounded from the previous day’s loss with investors posting an N11 billion gain at the close of business on the trading floor. Read more
7. CBN lists reasons e-naira is different, better than other cryptocurrencies
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given three reasons why the soon to be launched e-naira is different and better than other types of cryptocurrencies. Read more
8. Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, 25 crew members with suspected stolen crude oil
The Nigerian Navy has handed over two vessels – MT Bright Hope and MV Johanna 11 – to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Bonny, Rivers State. Read more
9. Police arrests three suspected abductors of Bethel school students
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested three suspected kidnappers of students of Bethel Baptist High School in the state. Read more
10. Osimhen double helps Napoli thrash Sampdoria, reclaim Serie A top spot
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen bagged a brace for Napoli in their 4-0 thrashing of Sampdoria in the Serie A on Thursday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...