10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Gbajabiamila clueless, ready to sacrifice anything for position– IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday slammed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for comparing the group to terror organizations. Read more

2. Foreign doctors in Nigeria get salaries five times higher than local ones – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Thursday, decried the salary disparity between foreign medical doctors and their Nigerian counterparts in some states in the country. Read more

3. Nigerian govt considers filing fresh charges against Igboho

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is considering filing a fresh action against the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho. Read more

4. Reps to investigate alleged leakage of classified security documents

The House of Representatives has stated its intention to commence investigation into the reported leakage of classified security documents to the public. Read more

5. Nigerian govt to inject more funds into infrastructural development – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday the Federal Government would release more funds for the development of the nation’s infrastructure. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 23, 2021

6. Investors gain N11bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from previous day’s loss

The Nigerian capital market rebounded on Thursday rebounded from the previous day’s loss with investors posting an N11 billion gain at the close of business on the trading floor. Read more

7. CBN lists reasons e-naira is different, better than other cryptocurrencies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given three reasons why the soon to be launched e-naira is different and better than other types of cryptocurrencies. Read more

8. Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, 25 crew members with suspected stolen crude oil

The Nigerian Navy has handed over two vessels – MT Bright Hope and MV Johanna 11 – to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Bonny, Rivers State. Read more

9. Police arrests three suspected abductors of Bethel school students

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested three suspected kidnappers of students of Bethel Baptist High School in the state. Read more

10. Osimhen double helps Napoli thrash Sampdoria, reclaim Serie A top spot

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen bagged a brace for Napoli in their 4-0 thrashing of Sampdoria in the Serie A on Thursday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions