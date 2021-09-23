Gbajabiamila clueless, ready to sacrifice anything for position– IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday slammed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for comparing the group to terror organizations.

The group described the speaker as a clueless politician who is always willing to sacrifice anything for position.

Gbajabiamila had a few weeks ago compared IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators to Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the secessionist groups are not completely different from Boko Haram on ideology.

However, the speaker’s media aide, Lanre Lasisi, in a statement issued a few days later denied that his principal compared IPOB and the Yoruba Nation group with terrorists.

But in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the speaker’s statement was stupidity and idiocy taken too far.

The statement read: “The attention of the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the fallacious and careless statement by the clueless politician of our time, Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“He displayed ignorance and servitude by comparing non-violent IPOB movement with the murderous Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani bandits, and the killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across Nigeria.

“We know he made such reckless and irresponsible remark in his quest to impress his political slave masters to retain his position. But it was stupidity and idiocy taken too far. Alhaji Gbajabiamila should not forget that his Yoruba kinsmen are also agitating for freedom today because of the evil agenda of his Fulani slave masters.

READ ALSO: IPOB, other secessionist groups not different from Boko Haram in orientation – Gbajabiamila

“He should not forget that they will surely come for him after using him to castigate and destroy his Southern brethren. What stupid blindness all in the name of political correctness.

“The recent statement from Gbajabiamila shows his ignorance about IPOB and he doesn’t understand that IPOB is present in almost all the countries of the world. Do terrorists openly parade themselves as IPOB does or do they hide their faces?

“We are however not surprised at such position by a man who shamelessly converted from Christianity to Islam because of political position. When they dangled the House of Representatives speakership for him, he quickly renounced his faith and like the dog he is, he fell on his fours to lick the vomit from his Fulani handlers. This is the man who wants to educate us on who terrorists are.

“He should be ashamed of himself. He is after his stomach and ready to sacrifice anything for his political position. A man who betrayed his faith and religion because of politics can never be trusted for anything. Even Satan cannot so cheaply renounce his faith!

“Gbajabiamila and his crew of Fulani terrorists cannot change our strategy nor deter us from achieving Biafra freedom from Nigeria. Gbajabiamila or whatever you call yourself stay away from IPOB or sorry will definitely be your new name. Every fool will wake up and mouth the hallowed name of IPOB to raise their dimming political profile.”

Join the conversation

Opinions