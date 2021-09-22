Politics
IPOB vows total shutdown of South-East if Nigerian govt fails to produce Kanu in next hearing
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned of an impending shutdown of economic activities in the South-East if the Federal Government refuses to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB leader, Kanu has been in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of violence and sedition against the Nigerian state.
However, the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed the Federal Government was scheming to ensure the perpetual imprisonment of its embattled leader.
It further warned the FG to produce Kanu by the next court ruling on October 21, 2021.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great prophet and liberator of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the plot by Nigeria government and her DSS in Abuja not to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to court on 21st October 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case. The federal government of Nigeria has again perfected plans not to bring him to court on that day.
“Their wicked plan is to perpetually keep him behind bars without trial to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans but they are late.
“If the federal government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lock down for one month. The federal government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more.
“Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness. Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans home and in Diaspora.”
