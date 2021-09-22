Politics
JUST IN: Lawan names anti-e- transmission of results senators into committee to sit on electoral Act amendment
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday named a seven-member committed to meet with the House of Representatives team to look into contentious aspects of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill.
A look at the seven-member committee showed that most of them had voted against electronic transmission of results when it was put up for vote at the Senate earlier.
Abdullahi Yahaya was named head of the seven-member conference committee, while other members include Kabiru Gaya (North-West), Ajibola Basiru (South-West), Danjuma Goje (North-East), Uche Ekwunife (South-East), Sani Musa (North-Central), and Mathew Urhoghide (South-South).
Only Urhoghide had voted in support of electronic transmission of results when there was a division on the issue, while Ekwunife was absent on that day.
More to come….
