Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court confirms Lawan as candidate of Yobe North, Machina loses

The Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has won the final battle of who will represent Yobe north as senatorial candidate.Read more

2. 13 political parties threaten to withdraw from election if CBN shifts deadline for naira swap

Thirteen of the country’s 18 political parties, on Monday, threatened to renounce their participation in the 2023 general elections, which are scheduled for February 25 and March 11.Read more

3. Court stops CBN from extending deadline for naira swap

Justice Eleojo Enenche of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from extending the deadline for the naira swap.Read more

4. Kola Abiola lambasts Buhari govt’s imposition of hardship on Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for imposing untold hardship on Nigerians due to the Naira redesign and swap policy implementation.Read more

5. Wike asks court to stop PDP from sanctioning him for anti-party activities

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling him from the party.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 4, 2023

6. NGX: Zenith Bank, UBA lead trading as investors gain N90bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N29.61 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. DMO offers two FG savings bonds at N1,000 per unit

The Debt Management Office has concluded plans to secure funds for the 2023 budget in the next two days.Read more

8. Lawyers begin strike over magistrate’s murder in Imo

Lawyers and judges in Imo State on Monday began a three-day strike to protest the murder of a Magistrate in charge of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma.Read more

9. Ex-police officers protest non-reinstatement 10 months after court order

Some police officers who were allegedly forced to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on Monday protested the refusal of the force authority to reinstate them despite a court order.Read more

10. African footballers reportedly trapped under rubble after Turkey earthquake

An array of African footballers are reportedly trapped under the rubble in Turkey after a huge earthquake hit the country early Monday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now