Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Osinbajo laments naira scarcity, urges banks to deploy agents to rural areas

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday expressed concern over the hardship faced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of the new Naira notes.Read more

2. Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal, alleges Buhari not in charge of govt, praises Peter Obi

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, on Friday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of his administration.Read more

3. CBN rules out another extension of deadline for Naira swap

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday ruled out further extension of the deadline for the naira swap in the country.Read more

4. Oyo gov, Makinde, suspends campaign over fuel, Naira crisis

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced the suspension of his campaign activities over the unending fuel and new naira-note crisis in the country.Read more

5. NAIRA SCARCITY: IGP orders arrest, prosecution of sellers, abusers of new Naira notes

The Nigeria Police has ordered for the arrest and prosecution of people found selling or abusing the new Naira notes across the country.Read more

6. External reserves fall to $37.01bn, as foreign investors stay on sidelines

The external reserves fell in January 2023, extending its downward movement from the year before, as foreign investors remained on the sidelines.Read more

7. Ecobank delays fourth quarter 2022 result

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has said it will delay the release of its fourth quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements.Read more

8. Gunmen attack APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Thursday the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Bernard Odoh, in Okpoto, Ishielu local government area of the state.Read more

9. Police confirms killing of 41 vigilante members in Katsina attack

The Katsina State Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of 41 members of local vigilante groups in Katsina State.Read more

10. Ronaldo expresses excitement after scoring first Saudi league goal

Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward for Al-Nassr, expressed his happiness at scoring his first goal for the team.Read more

