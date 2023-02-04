Sports
Ronaldo expresses excitement after scoring first Saudi league goal
Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward for Al-Nassr, expressed his happiness at scoring his first goal for the team.
Remember that Al Nassr drew 2-2 with Al Fateh on Friday, helping them come back to the top of the standings as Ronaldo scored his first goal.
Five minutes into the second half’s extra time, the former Manchester United great made it 2-2 from the penalty spot to give his club a chance to salvage a draw.
Read Also: Messi, Ronaldo both score as PSG beat Riyadh All-Stars in exhibition game
In response, Ronaldo praised his colleagues for their performance against Al Fateh in a post sent via his Twitter account after the game.
Ronaldo tweeted, “Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!”
