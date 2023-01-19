Messi, Ronaldo both score as PSG beat Riyadh All-Stars in exhibition game

Lionel Messi scored for Paris Saint-Germain while Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Riyadh All-Stars in an exhibition game in Saudi Arabia.

The game played at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday night saw PSG win 5-4 in a thrilling exchange.

The Riyadh All-Stars team were made up of players from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, with Ronaldo making his debut for his new team Al-Nassr.

More to follow…

