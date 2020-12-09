Cross River security outfit, ‘Akpakwu’ arrests suspected kidnap kingpin

Operation “Akpakwu”, a new security outfit launched by the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Etim Bassey, and members of his gang.

In a bid to resolve the increasing rate of kidnapping in the state, Mr Ayade had launched Operation “Akpakwu” on Thursday, last week.

It was gathered that Bassey and his gang members were nabbed by the Cross River State security outfit, Operation “Akpakwu” on Tuesday in Calabar South following an intelligence report.

Operation “Akpakwu” on the same day apprehend another suspected kidnapper around Mary Slessor Roundabout.

It was gathered that the kidnappers met their loophole when they emerged from a vehicle to abduct a middle-aged man waiting for a cab by the roadside.

Meanwhile, the Operation “Akpakwu” patrol team stationed nearby gave the kidnappers a hot chase and eventually arrested them.

However, the Operation “Akpakwu” teams have begun a house-to-house search for kidnappers and other criminals in Calabar.

The state government called for residents’ cooperation and understanding as the security outfit embarks on stop-and-search operations.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita explained that the exercise was aimed at “rooting criminal elements out of the state.”

