Crude oil trades at $112.50, as Nigeria’s output drops to three-month low

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has put Nigeria’s oil production output at 1.32 million barrels per day, bpd, for April 2022.

OPEC revealed this in its May 2022 Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

April production output represents a three-month low when compared to the 1.34 million bpd recorded in March and 1.37 in February.

The data also indicates that Nigeria again produced 400,000 less than the 1.7m OPEC quota which is worth N17.4bn (N418.3m) daily as the average price for oil traded at $104.58 per barrel.

Read also: Senate identifies crude oil theft as major cause of Nigeria’s economic downturn

Despite the low output, Nigeria remains the highest producer in Africa, ahead of second place Angola which produced 1.16 million, while Equatorial Guinea is the least with 94,000 bpd.

OPEC expects Nigeria to produce 1.773 million bpd in June 2022, as part of measures targeted at achieving market stability amid the Russia and Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Brent crude the international benchmark price for Nigeria’s oil fell by 1.57 per cent or $1.79 on Tuesday to close at $112.50 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 0.7 per cent or 80 cents to $113.40 per barrel.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now