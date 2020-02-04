Latest Metro

Customs arrest NAHCO driver with $8m at Lagos airport

February 4, 2020
Customs seize vehicles, goods worth N2.8bn at Seme Border in 3 months
By Ripples Nigeria

A driver with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has been arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos, for keeping $8.065million in a car he was driving.

The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested as the cash, wrapped in large brown envelopes was about to be loaded into an aircraft at the airport.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, Tuesday.

Ali, who failed to provide the details of the driver and the aircraft the money was about to be loaded into, however, said the names of the would be owners of the money were written on the envelopes.

He said investigations would be conducted to unravel the identity of the owners of the abandoned money.

The Customs chief said: “From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!