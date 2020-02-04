Customs arrest NAHCO driver with $8m at Lagos airport

A driver with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has been arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos, for keeping $8.065million in a car he was driving.

The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested as the cash, wrapped in large brown envelopes was about to be loaded into an aircraft at the airport.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, Tuesday.

Ali, who failed to provide the details of the driver and the aircraft the money was about to be loaded into, however, said the names of the would be owners of the money were written on the envelopes.

He said investigations would be conducted to unravel the identity of the owners of the abandoned money.

The Customs chief said: “From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners.”

