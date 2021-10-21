Cutix leads gainers, Unity Bank among top losers in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N240billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.10 percent on Thursday.

This followed the increase in equity capitalization from N21.52 trillion to N21.76 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index was up by 454.4 basis points to close at 41,704.11 compared to 41,249.71 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 216.19 million shares valued at N3.38 billion in 4,272 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 728.95 million shares worth N5.07billion that exchanged hands in 5,998 deals on Wednesday.

Cutix topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.50kobo to move from N5 to N5.50kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share price was up by N2.10kobo to end trading at N23.55kobo from N21.45kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price gained 9.09 percent to move from N0.55kobo to N0.60kobo per share at the end of trading.

Nigerian Breweries gained N3.55kobo to end trading with N51.45kobo from N47.90kobo per share.

BUA Cement recorded a N4.15kobo surplus to move from N67.85kobo to N72 per share.

TIP led the losers’ table after shedding 8.51 percent from its share price to drop from N0.47kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price declined from N1.85kobo to N1.76kobo per share after losing 4.86 percent in its share price.

Universal Insurance share price declined by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N150bn as NGX Group, Ikeja Hotel fail to lift Nigeria’s stock market

NAHCO share price declined from N3.60kobo to N3.47kobo per share after losing N0.13kobo from its share price during trading.

Unity Bank completed the list as its share price lost 3.51 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.57kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 51.91 million shares worth N628.32 million.

Ecobank shares were traded at a volume of 20.01 million and valued at N143.69 million.

Transcorp was next with 14.64 million shares traded at a cost of N14.97 million.

Access Bank reported 13.03 million shares worth N124.22 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 12.48 million traded shares at a value of N34.16 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now