Investors lose N150bn as NGX Group, Ikeja Hotel fail to lift Nigeria’s stock market

The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the red zone on Monday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.71 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The equity capitalization crashed by N150billion to close at N21.47 trillion compared to N21.62 trillion reported last Friday.

The All-Share Index was down by 234.33 basis points to settle at 41,144.67 against 41,438.15 achieved the previous trading day.

On Monday, N4.05 billion was injected by investors to trade 338.71 million shares in 5,866 deals.

This was in contrast to the N8.53 billion invested by shareholders for 728.95 million shares in 4,852 deals on Friday.

NGX Group topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.75kobo to move from N17.75kobo to N19.50kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price was up by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.15kobo from N1.05 per share.

Custodian Insurance gained N0.55kobo to move from N7.30kobo to N7.85kobo per share at the end of trading.

Honeywell’s share price appreciated by N0.23kobo to end trading with N3.55kobo from N3.78kobo per share.

Chams share price rose by 4.55 percent to move from N6.1kobo to N6.50kobo per share at the close of trading.

May & Baker led the losers’ table after shedding N0.38kobo from its share price to drop from N4.74kobo to N4.36kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price declined from N0.64kobo to N0.59kobo per share after losing 7.81 percent in its share price.

NPF Microfinance share price lost N0.14kobo to end trading at N1.71kobo from N1.85kobo per share.

First Bank share price declined from N12.70kobo to N11.75kobo per share after losing N0.95kobo from its share price during trading.

Mutual Benefit completed the list as its share price lost 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 67.61 million shares worth N832.79 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 36.61 million and valued at N351.20 million.

Transcorp was next with 26.54 million shares traded at a cost of N26.62 million.

GTCO reported 25.56 million shares worth N755.24 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 19.47 million traded shares at a value of N53.25 million.

