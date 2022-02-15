Delta Assembly speaker joins 2023 governorship race

The Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori, on Tuesday declared his 2023 governorship ambition.

Oborevwori disclosed this at the resumed plenary of the House in Asaba.

He said: “My dear colleagues, I have offered myself to serve our people in a higher capacity come 2023 and there is no going back.

“By the grace of Almighty God and the goodwill of our teeming supporters, I remain a frontline aspirant in the 2023 governorship race.”

The speaker commended the lawmakers for their commitment and support for the programmes and activities of the House.

He assured that the leadership of the House acknowledged their loyalty and commitment to the success recorded so far.

“Oborevwori added: My distinguished colleagues, as we resume plenary today, I wish to remind all of us that we have a number of bills to consider, process and pass before the end of this session in June.

”Distinguished colleagues, let me commend you for the peace and stability in the House.

”Delta House of Assembly is one of the most vibrant Houses of Assembly in the country.

”This is because of your collective efforts and strength of character. Let us therefore continue to work together with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, our dear governor, to achieve the Stronger Delta Vision agenda.”

