Dennis scores, Ighalo subbed on as Brugge, Man Utd draw first leg

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was on target for Club Brugge in their Europa League last-32 first leg clash against Manchester United on Thursday night.

Dennis, who made the starting lineup for the Belgian side while his compatriot David Okereke was an unused substitute, put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute.

United rallied back and successfully equalised through Anthony Martial in the 36th minute, before both sides sought for a winner to no avail.

The second half saw Odion Ighalo, who started from the bench for the Red Devils, make his second appearance for his dream club.

Ighalo made his debut last Monday against Chelsea in the Premier League by replacing goalscorer Martial in added time. He also played a sub role on Thursday, replacing Martial in the 67th minute.

Both teams’ fight for a spot in the Europa League last-16 will continue at Old Trafford when they meet again for the second leg on February 27.

