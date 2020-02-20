Dennis, Okereke welcome compatriot Ighalo in Brugge for Europa battle

Nigerian duo of Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke will play against compatriot Odion Ighalo when Club Brugge host Manchester United in the Europa League today (Thursday).

Brugge will todah host the first leg of the Europa round of 32 battle against the Red Devils, and are set to unleash both players against the English side.

The Belgian side had lost regular star, Senegalese Krépin Diatta to injury, hence either Dennis or Okereke is expected to start in the encounter at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Dennis had scored three times in ten appearances in the Europa League this season, including a brace against Real Madrid in the group stage.

Ighalo, on the other hand, is also likely to make United’s starting XI.

“I won’t tell the team today but we will have to rotate with all the games coming up and he (Ighalo) os one that could start, we’ve not 100% decided yet,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Odion is a different type of striker, a goal scorer, we have seen him in training he knows how to play as a centre forward he’s a fantastic professional and human.”

Ighalo made his debut from the bench in their 2-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Monday, and could make hus starting debut today.

For Brugge manager, Philippe Clement, it will take a miracle to qualify for the round of 16 ahead of United.

“To eliminate Manchester United you will need a real miracle. We are going to throw ourselves in completely. These are two games where we have nothing to lose. Many boys are looking forward to it,“ he said.

The game is billed to kick off by 6:55p.m Nigeria time.

