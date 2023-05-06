Ighalo’s Al Hilal lose to Japanese team in Champions League final

On Saturday, Odion Ighalo played for Al Hilal in their 1-0 defeat to Japanese team Urawa Reds Diamonds in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final.

Ighalo played for 90 minutes, but he was unable to help his team win a fifth continental championship.

For the third time in the history of the competition, Urawa Reds were declared the winners.

The first leg in Saudi Arabia finished in a 1-1 tie, making the Japanese win 2-1 overall.

The Urawa Reds won the Asian Champions League for the first time since 2017 thanks to an own goal by Al Hilal’s Andre Carrillo.

In 22 league games this season, Ighalo has scored 18 goals.

Al Hilal (49 points) are presently in fourth place in the Saudi Arabian league, 10 points behind leaders Al Ittihad.

