‘I waited 17yrs’ – Ighalo thrilled by first league title of career

Super Eagles and Al Hilal forward, Odion Ighalo has expressed his excitement over his club’s triumph as Saudi Arabia topflight champions.

Al Hilal were crowned champions on Monday night after they defeated Al-Faisaly 2-1 in the final game of the Saudi Professional Football League season.

Ighalo, who joined the club this season, was in action and he bagged a brace to help the Ramon Diaz side win at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

The Nigerian international finished the season as the top scorer with 24 goals, and the tiumph was Al-Hilal’s 18th league title victory.

Ighalo, a former Watford and Manchester United forward, took to his social media account to celebrate his first-ever league title victory.

“I waited 17 years before winning my first league title. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest,” Ighalo wrote on Instagram.

